Brokerages Anticipate Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Ctrip.Com International posted sales of $980.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Ctrip.Com International stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,732,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,914. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $51.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,619,000 after acquiring an additional 967,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,842,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,650,000 after acquiring an additional 219,297 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

