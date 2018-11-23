Brokerages Anticipate Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ctrip.Com International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Ctrip.Com International posted sales of $980.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ctrip.Com International.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Ctrip.Com International stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,732,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,914. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ctrip.Com International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $51.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,619,000 after acquiring an additional 967,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,842,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,650,000 after acquiring an additional 219,297 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply