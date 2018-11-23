Brokerages Anticipate Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) will report $26.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Express Scripts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.52 billion. Express Scripts posted sales of $25.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express Scripts will report full-year sales of $101.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.90 billion to $102.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $104.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $101.93 billion to $106.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Express Scripts.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. William Blair raised shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Express Scripts by 370.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,842,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325,455 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,846,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Express Scripts by 124.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Express Scripts by 72.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,695,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESRX traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $96.81. 1,440,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,768. Express Scripts has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

