Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. First Horizon National posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 52,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Horizon National has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $20.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 182,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,693.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $788,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 640,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,387.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68,750 shares of company stock worth $1,086,980. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,152,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,425,000 after buying an additional 458,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,920,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,786,000 after buying an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Horizon National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,482,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,262,000 after buying an additional 7,001,217 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,669,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,200,000 after buying an additional 2,617,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,152,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,455,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

