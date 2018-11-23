Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion Inc (TRUP) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,451.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 81,053 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $2,089,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,652,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,600,779.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,059. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Trupanion by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.67. 114,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,090. The company has a market capitalization of $888.30 million, a P/E ratio of -381.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trupanion has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $46.70.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

