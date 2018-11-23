Brokerages Expect Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.92 Million

Analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report $192.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.20 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $145.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $711.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $713.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $873.27 million, with estimates ranging from $871.64 million to $882.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

PFPT stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 302,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,122. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,285,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $174,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,020 shares of company stock worth $16,494,490 in the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,277,000 after purchasing an additional 137,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 149.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,812,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,295,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,739,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.