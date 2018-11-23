Brokerages Set $23.00 Price Target for First Community Co. (FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 186 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

In other First Community news, CFO Joseph G. Sawyer sold 5,113 shares of First Community stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $130,637.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,295.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Proctor sold 3,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 53.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCCO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Community has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.63.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Community had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 29th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

