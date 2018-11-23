Brokerages Set Air Liquide SA (AI) Target Price at $122.20

Air Liquide SA (EPA:AI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €122.20 ($142.09).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AI shares. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Air Liquide and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Air Liquide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.50 ($143.60) price target on Air Liquide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Air Liquide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Air Liquide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

EPA AI opened at €101.65 ($118.20) on Friday. Air Liquide has a 12 month low of €91.42 ($106.30) and a 12 month high of €111.60 ($129.77).

About Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

