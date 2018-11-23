Brokerages Set Andeavor (ANDV) Price Target at $147.78

Shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.78.

ANDV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE ANDV remained flat at $$153.50 on Friday. Andeavor has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $163.19.

In other Andeavor news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $916,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,270,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $8,223,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,524,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDV. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Andeavor by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Andeavor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

