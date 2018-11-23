Brokerages Set Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Target Price at $85.87

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,617,645 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,464,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,152,000 after acquiring an additional 539,852 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,207,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,401,000 after acquiring an additional 411,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,820,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,563,000 after acquiring an additional 586,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,085,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,813 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,888. Eaton has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.