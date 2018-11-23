Brokerages Set Inflarx NV (IFRX) Price Target at $42.67

Shares of Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFRX. ValuEngine upgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,600 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,495 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,038,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 258,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFRX opened at $27.90 on Friday. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $653.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49.

About Inflarx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.