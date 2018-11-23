Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (MPLX) PT at $41.70

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 963.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,075,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,867,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 332,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mplx has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Mplx had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is 240.57%.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

