Brokerages Set Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) PT at $31.00

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
STML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 348.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 213,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $334.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.58.
Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
