Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Price Target at $12.16

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,199. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 11,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $107,750.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,471 shares in the company, valued at $958,122.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 57,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $724,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

