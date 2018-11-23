Brokerages Set Zendesk Inc (ZEN) PT at $67.29

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

ZEN traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 855,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,529,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,809,975.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,022.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,480. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,087,000 after buying an additional 360,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zendesk by 48.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 251,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 5.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 807,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,359,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

