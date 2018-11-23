Brokers Offer Predictions for Easterly Government Properties Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEA. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $7,860,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,125 shares of company stock worth $8,541,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

