Brokers Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2020 Earnings (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.13 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

In other Southwestern Energy news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $63,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,098.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,902,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,981,000 after buying an additional 6,031,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 216.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,012,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,454,000 after buying an additional 33,527,802 shares during the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 29,450,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,085,000 after buying an additional 3,972,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 78.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,092,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,337,000 after buying an additional 11,494,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.3% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 13,799,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after buying an additional 5,294,395 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

