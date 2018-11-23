Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert (NASDAQ:MRDN) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert alerts:

This table compares Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert and Clean Harbors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors $2.94 billion 1.23 $100.73 million $0.33 195.44

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Clean Harbors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert N/A N/A N/A Clean Harbors 4.18% 4.93% 1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert and Clean Harbors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Harbors 1 1 5 0 2.57

Clean Harbors has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert

Attis Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer and disposal services. The company offers solid waste collection services to approximately 65,000 industrial, commercial and residential customers in the Metropolitan St. Louis, Missouri area, as well as approximately 33,000 customers in Virginia. It also rents waste containers; and provides collection services to construction, demolition, industrial sites, and larger commercial locations. The company was formerly known as Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. Attis Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. Its Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities. This segment also provides environmental cleanup services consisting of tank cleaning, decontamination, remediation, and spill cleanup. The company's Safety-Kleen segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste, used oil collection, and vacuum services, as well as other environmental services and products, such as degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, windshield washer fluids, mats, and spill kits. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, blends, distributes, and markets lubricants. Its Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segment provides surface rental, seismic support, and directional boring services to the energy sector serving oil and gas exploration, and power generation. This segment also offers lodges and remote workforce accommodation facilities, including open lodges, as well as operator and drill camps in Western Canada; and manufactures modular units and wastewater processing plants. The company operates through a network of approximately 465 service locations in 49 states, 9 Canadian provinces, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. Clean Harbors, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn Cheesecake Desert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.