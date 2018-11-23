BSW Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 3,564 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 234,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

