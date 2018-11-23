BSW Wealth Partners Invests $260,000 in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Santander upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on ASML from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

