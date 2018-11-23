BSW Wealth Partners Sells 159,722 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,722 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 66,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,065.2% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 108,152 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $49.82 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $52.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

