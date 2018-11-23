BTG (BTG) PT Raised to GBX 840 at Peel Hunt

BTG (LON:BTG) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 840 ($10.98) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BTG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on shares of BTG in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BTG from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

BTG stock opened at GBX 828.25 ($10.82) on Tuesday. BTG has a 52 week low of GBX 559.82 ($7.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 784 ($10.24).

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

