Burlington Stores (BURL) Shares Gap Down to $148.38

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.01, but opened at $148.38. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $148.99, with a volume of 45743 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $701,921.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,759,561.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 494,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

