Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cabot's large acreage holdings in the fast-growing Marcellus Shale supports several years of drilling. The company’s execution success, continued expense management and improving well economics further enhances its outlook. A relatively low risk profile and longer reserve lives are other positives in the Cabot story. Recently, the company gave investors another reason to cheer after it announced an increase to its dividend payout. However, being a natural gas-weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity's price struggles and can’t profit much from the rising oil prices. As it is, Cabot’s expensive valuation and reduced output growth forecast keep us worried. Considering these factors, upside from current levels appear limited, which forms the basis of the cautious stance.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE COG opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 198.9% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 40.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

