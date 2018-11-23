CacheCoin Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (CACH)

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, CacheCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One CacheCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. CacheCoin has a market capitalization of $11,941.00 and $0.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00742140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00014959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00001392 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00010685 BTC.

About CacheCoin

CacheCoin (CRYPTO:CACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CacheCoin’s official website is www.cachecoin.cc. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CacheCoin

CacheCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CacheCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CacheCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

