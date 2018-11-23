Cae Inc (CAE) Holdings Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 561,763 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.59% of CAE worth $32,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 63,722 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,545,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,661,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 904,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 60,415 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CAE’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/cae-inc-cae-holdings-cut-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.