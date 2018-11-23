Calavo Growers (CVGW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVGW. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Vertical Group cut shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $95.71. 11,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.48. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $32,838.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,978.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 100,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $10,398,689.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 571,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,208,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 797.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.