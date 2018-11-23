Callaway Golf (ELY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $19,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,041,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,402,000 after acquiring an additional 999,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 475,786 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $7,913,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,394,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 357,045 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.