Caltex Australia Limited (CTX) Insider Trevor Bourne Acquires 1,000 Shares

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX) insider Trevor Bourne acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$26.23 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of A$26,234.00 ($18,605.67).

CTX stock traded up A$0.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting A$26.84 ($19.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Caltex Australia Limited has a 52-week low of A$27.55 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of A$37.02 ($26.26).

About Caltex Australia

Caltex Australia Limited engages in purchasing, refining, distributing, and selling petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through Supply and Marketing, and Lytton segments. The Supply and Marketing segment sells fuels, lubricants, specialty products, and convenience store goods through a network of Caltex, Caltex Woolworths, and Ampol branded service stations, as well as through company owned and non-equity resellers, and direct sales to corporate customers.

