Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,596 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,340,000 after buying an additional 173,782 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $13,735,115.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,188.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 16,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,009,911.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,811 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,316.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $117.00 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The company had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SRPT. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

