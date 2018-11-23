Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 36.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 533,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 41.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $404,181,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 36,012 shares of company stock valued at $574,883.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 48.08%. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-sells-2900-shares-of-kkr-co-inc-kkr.html.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.