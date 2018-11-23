Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 22,508.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Philip G. Franklin purchased 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $57,780.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,128.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Franklin purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $59,917.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,754.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.89 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.92%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

