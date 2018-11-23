Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 3,912 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Rogers Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,349,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc-purchases-shares-of-3912-rogers-communications-inc-rci.html.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.