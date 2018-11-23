Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 26,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 29.8% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 43.5% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $61,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

