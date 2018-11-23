Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 81,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.59.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.
Synchrony Financial Profile
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
