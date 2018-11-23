Canaccord Genuity Cuts Cenovus Energy (CVE) Price Target to C$12.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$9.02 and a 52 week high of C$14.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.46%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,750.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.