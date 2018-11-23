Canaccord Genuity Cuts Precision Drilling (PD) Price Target to C$4.50

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. GMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.01.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE PD traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.19. 320,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,881. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$3.03 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Wane Jacob Stickland bought 10,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,700.00. Insiders bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,100 in the last quarter.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.