Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Price Target Cut to C$124.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$133.00 to C$124.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$137.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.82.

CM traded down C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$112.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,034. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$110.00 and a 1 year high of C$125.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported C$3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5114762053117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$122.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$147,360.00. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 16,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.91, for a total transaction of C$1,966,560.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

