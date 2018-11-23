Canadian National Railway (CNI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canadian National performed impressively in the third quarter of 2018, reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues. Both metrics also improved year over year. Results were aided by higher freight revenues, which account for bulk of the top line. Apart from the outperformance, the company initiated a new buyback program. Notably, this move is in line with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. In fact, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 10% earlier this year in another shareholder-friendly move. However, high operating expenses are worrisome. In the third quarter, operating ratio (defined as operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated mainly due to high labor and fuel costs apart from issues related to the Canadian dollar. The company's high debt levels also raise concerns. In a year’s time, shares of the company have underperformed its industry due to the headwinds.”

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.53.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $91.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.3477 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.