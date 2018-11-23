Canadian National Railway (CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$116.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$111.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$121.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Kimberley A. Madigan sold 900 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.02, for a total value of C$79,218.00. Also, insider Donald K. Reardon sold 1,700 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.24, for a total value of C$153,408.00. Insiders sold 15,811 shares of company stock worth $1,740,133 in the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$111.18. 267,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,488. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$90.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

