Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$55.00 to C$47.00. The stock traded as low as C$33.18 and last traded at C$33.42, with a volume of 2018080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.79.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNQ. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Natural Resource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.15.

Get Canadian Natural Resource alerts:

In other Canadian Natural Resource news, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.82, for a total transaction of C$108,732.00. Also, insider Allan E. Frankiw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$42,540.00. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $329,695 over the last 90 days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/canadian-natural-resource-cnq-hits-new-52-week-low-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.