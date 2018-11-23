Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $204.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $166.36 and a 52 week high of $224.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $245.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

