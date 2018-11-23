Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 27.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 714,362 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 155,087 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Solar by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Canadian Solar by 98.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,745 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 467.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 40,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,284. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $767.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.13 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

