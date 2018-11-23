Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 88,408 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 70.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,530 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 88,408 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,524,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 71,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 88,408 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-sells-88408-shares-of-las-vegas-sands-corp-lvs.html.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.