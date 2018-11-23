Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $304,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,409 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 165.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 463,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 288,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $23,053,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

WERN opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

