Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 5,800 ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.17. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $61,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $302,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

