Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BB. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,484,000. Nokota Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,632,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of BB stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

