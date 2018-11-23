Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 19.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $600,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $191,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $805,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCF opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.76 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 22.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

First Commonwealth Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on FCF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,528.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

