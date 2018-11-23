Capricoin Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $134,007.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00012049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002524 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.