CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.44). CARBO Ceramics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.24). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE CRR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,565. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CARBO Ceramics has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 66.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 74.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

