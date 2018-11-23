Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 569,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 43.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In related news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

